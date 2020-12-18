First Condor flight takes off for Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic

Condor starts the Christmas season today with the first flight from Frankfurt to Punta Cana in the Dominican Republic. This marks the return of one of Condor’s most popular destinations to the flight schedule after the Corona-induced break: three times a week, Condor is now taking off in the direction of the popular seaside resort on the eastern tip of the Dominican Republic. In addition, Condor takes off once a week to Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo in the north of the island.

There are also several weekly flights to the Maldives, where a dreamlike island world awaits sun-seekers. The Dominican Republic and the Maldives complement the existing offer to Cuba: Condor has been flying to Varadero three times a week from Frankfurt since the end of October. Journeys are bookable with all German organizers, flight tickets as usual under www.condor.com in the travel agency and by telephone.

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor: “We see from our flights to Cuba that Germans want to travel – and responsible travel is possible thanks to extensive protective measures and hygiene concepts throughout the entire journey. We are delighted to have been able to add one of the most popular destinations for Condor customers, the Dominican Republic, back to our flight schedule. So nothing stands in the way of a winter vacation on Caribbean dream beaches.”

Connections from Frankfurt, from December 18, 2020

Varadero: Tuesday, Friday, Saturday

Punta Cana: Monday, Wednesday, Saturday

Puerto Plata, Santo Domingo: Sunday

Maldives: Monday, Saturday