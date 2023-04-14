Fifth Condor A330neo takes off on first commercial flight

Second A330neo in “Beach” takes off: After taking delivery of the factory-new aircraft in Frankfurt last Friday, the aircraft took off for its commercial maiden flight at around 16:30 on 12 April. With around 250 guests, the first destination is Sir Seewoosagur Ramgoolam International Airport in Mauritius. The aircraft with the registration D-ANRJ will thus be the second aircraft of the “Beach” colour to join the long-haul fleet with immediate effect. It is the fifth new long-haul aircraft for Condor and the 100th delivery of this aircraft type for the manufacturer Airbus.

Condor A330neo destinations

At the end of 2022, the first factory-new A330neo aircraft took off on its maiden flight to the Indian Ocean. Since then, Condor has received four more long-haul aircraft and expects to receive another on average every month until 2024. The Condor A330neo currently flies several times a week to Mauritius, the Maldives, Punta Cana, Varadero, New York-JFK and, as of now, Cancún.

Guests can look forward to a much more spacious feel on their flights, the latest generation of in-flight entertainment and, for the first time, onboard connectivity. The new aircraft all feature state-of-the-art engines from the manufacturer Rolls Royce, which are particularly efficient thanks to the latest technology and can be operated with sustainable aviation fuels (SAF). The aircraft also feature state-of-the-art flight and navigation systems that have been further developed especially for Condor to meet customer-specific requirements. This enables noise- and CO2-efficient approach and departure procedures, as well as a significant reduction in noise pollution of up to 60 percent.