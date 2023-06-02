Even more comfort in Condor Business Class: Comfortable mattress topper for relaxation

The new way to travel: From now on, sleeping above the clouds will be even more comfortable for Condor Business Class guests. On all long-haul flights operated with the new Airbus A330neo, a mattress topper is available for even more lying comfort. This consists of a seven-layer system and was specially developed for the seats in the new Condor Business Class, which can be transformed into a 199-centimetre-long, 180-degree flat bed at the touch of a button.
Germany’s most popular leisure airline is thus further expanding its Business Class product. The mattress topper ensures particularly relaxed sleep on the comfortable seat, which can be transformed into a flatbed, in addition to a cosy pillow and a high-quality two-metre-long, 1.30-metre-wide blanket Guests also receive a pair of socks, a sleep mask, earplugs and other amenities.
Each guest also has direct access to the aisle and enjoys extra spacious legroom. Generous storage areas and a cocktail table complete the new cabin feeling and let the vacation begin on board. Added to this is the largest entertainment program ever and the usual excellent Condor service.