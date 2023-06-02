Even more comfort in Condor Business Class: Comfortable mattress topper for relaxation

The new way to travel: From now on, sleeping above the clouds will be even more comfortable for Condor Business Class guests. On all long-haul flights operated with the new Airbus A330neo, a mattress topper is available for even more lying comfort. This consists of a seven-layer system and was specially developed for the seats in the new Condor Business Class, which can be transformed into a 199-centimetre-long, 180-degree flat bed at the touch of a button.

Germany’s most popular leisure airline is thus further expanding its Business Class product. The mattress topper ensures particularly relaxed sleep on the comfortable seat, which can be transformed into a flatbed, in addition to a cosy pillow and a high-quality two-metre-long, 1.30-metre-wide blanket Guests also receive a pair of socks, a sleep mask, earplugs and other amenities.

Each guest also has direct access to the aisle and enjoys extra spacious legroom. Generous storage areas and a cocktail table complete the new cabin feeling and let the vacation begin on board. Added to this is the largest entertainment program ever and the usual excellent Condor service.

01 June 2023 | 09:57