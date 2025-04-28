European Commission approves €321.2 million German restructuring aid to Condor after court review

The European Commission has re-approved €321.2 million in restructuring aid from Germany to Condor, following a reassessment prompted by a 2024 General Court ruling.

The Court had annulled the Commission’s initial 2021 decision, citing inadequate evaluation of Germany’s return for debt write-offs. After an in-depth review, the Commission found that Condor, backed by new private investor Attestor, is implementing a robust restructuring plan, with private contributions covering over 70% of costs.

Full burden-sharing was confirmed, ensuring no moral hazard and minimal competition distortion. The aid was deemed compliant with EU State aid rules.