Condor flight from Frankfurt to Seattle diverted to Keflavik after bomb threat

On Monday 25 July afternoon, air traffic at Keflavik Airport was temporarily halted due to a bomb threat aboard an Airbus A330-200 registered D-AIYC of German leisure airline Condor.

The aircraft, operating flight DE2032 from Frankfurt, Germany, to Seattle, USA, made an emergency landing at Reykjavik Keflavik Airport at 16:22 (UTC) with 266 passengers on board after turning back over Greenland.

According to Icelandic sources, a threat about the presence of a bomb was written on a mirror in one of the plane’s toilets. The Icelandic Civil Aviation Authority received the threat at 15:47.

The airport was closed for about an hour for police operations, until it was ascertained that there was no bomb on board. Red Cross workers were called to the scene to provide psychological assistance to the passengers.

The next day (Tuesday 26 July), the Airbus returned empty to Frankfurt as flight DE4893, taking off at 17:09.

Meanwhile, another Condor aircraft, a Boeing 767-300ER registered D-ABUI had taken off from Frankfurt to Reykjavik to pick up the passengers. It landed at Keflavik Monday evening at 22:55 and continued to Seattle on Tuesday at 15:09.

Source: RÚV and Flightradar24