Condor’s first commercial Airbus A321neo flight takes off

On Friday, Condor launched its first passenger flight using the newly acquired Airbus A321neo, tail number D-ANMZ. The flight, designated DE1478, departed from Frankfurt and headed to Tenerife South (TFS) at around 13:00. The aircraft is set to return to Frankfurt as flight DE1479.

In the subsequent days, the A321neo will operate flights from Düsseldorf to various Greek islands such as Chania, Heraklion, Preveza, and Kos, as well as to destinations like Jerez de la Frontera and Pristina in Kosovo.

Aircraft and Onboard Experience

The Condor A321neo features a two-class configuration with Business Class and Economy Class, accommodating a total of 233 passengers in a 3-3 seating arrangement. Passengers can enjoy the “FlyConnect” internet and entertainment portal, offering a range of movies, music, magazines, and data packages for purchase, allowing them to stay connected during their flight.

The new cabin design includes enhanced storage space in the overhead bins, stylish interior decor, and mood lighting that aligns with Condor’s colour scheme, creating a relaxing atmosphere for travellers.

Modernisation and Fleet Renewal

Condor is actively modernising its fleet, with a particular focus on short and medium-haul routes. Following the renewal of its long-haul fleet with the introduction of A330neo aircraft in March, the airline is now adding A32Xneo aircraft to its operations. The A321neo, with the registration D-ANMZ, is the first of 28 ordered A321neo planes. Additionally, in May, Condor welcomed its first A320neo, painted in the colour “Passion,” which is already in service.

Efficiency and Environmental Impact

The new A32Xneo family aircraft are equipped with Pratt & Whitney’s latest generation engines, specifically the PW1127G on the A320neo and PW1133G on the A321neo. These engines reduce fuel consumption by 20%, lower CO2 emissions by 20%, and decrease noise levels by up to 50%. The kerosene consumption per passenger per 100 kilometres is 1.7 litres for the A321neo and 1.9 litres for the A320neo, all while maintaining high levels of customer comfort. These aircraft can also operate on Sustainable Aviation Fuel (SAF), supporting Condor’s commitment to sustainability.

Upon completing its fleet modernisation, Condor aims to have the youngest and most efficient fleet in Europe, significantly enhancing its operational efficiency and passenger experience.