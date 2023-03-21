Condor returns to Cologne Bonn Airport  

Back at Cologne Bonn Airport: Condor will be taking off and landing again at Cologne Bonn starting in the autumn. In the winter schedule, the popular German airline will go to Hurghada in Egypt four times a week, a destination especially popular with holidaymakers. The starting date for the new Condor connection is 28 October. Flights will depart from Cologne Bonn on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Saturdays.

“Condor’s commitment is a definite gain for our passengers and for us as an airport. We are delighted that we have attracted this great traditional German airline back to our site and hope that we will be able to expand this partnership in the years ahead,” says Thilo Schmid, President and CEO of Flughafen Köln/Bonn GmbH.

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor, adds: “We are delighted to be returning to Cologne Bonn Airport with Condor flights this winter. In the future, we will be offering customers from the Rhineland four weekly direct flights to Hurghada in Egypt. In Cologne Bonn Airport, we have a strong partner together with whom we can optimally serve the demand for holiday flights to one of the most popular winter destinations, Egypt.”

Take-off from Cologne Bonn is Monday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday at 13:05, landing in Hurghada at 18:55 (local time). An Airbus A320 will be used. Flights can be booked now at www.condor.de for prices starting from EUR 149.99 Euro (one-way).

Hurghada is located right on the Red Sea and is attractive to tourists with warm temperatures all year round. In addition to its many beautiful, long beaches, the resort is also famous as a paradise for divers. In Hurghada Old Town, in particular, there are many hotels, restaurants, bars and shops. To the west of Hurghada lies the Arabian Desert, which can be explored on a day trip.

20.03.2023