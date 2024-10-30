Condor returns to Berlin with winter flights to Dubai, Hurghada, and Gran Canaria

After a two-year break, Condor is resuming flights from Berlin Brandenburg Airport (BER) for the 2024/2025 winter season, connecting travelers to three popular destinations: Dubai, Hurghada, and Gran Canaria.

Daily evening flights to Dubai launched on October 26, with four weekly flights to Hurghada following on October 27. Starting October 31, Condor will fly twice weekly to Gran Canaria.

The airline is deploying fuel-efficient Airbus A320neo aircraft for the Dubai route, while Airbus A321 planes will serve Hurghada and Gran Canaria. This winter season expansion aligns with Condor’s goal to offer more travel options to sun destinations from Germany, including plans for further growth in the summer season.