Condor resumes flights to Grenada and Tobago

Island states with a sunshine guarantee: yesterday, Sunday, November 20, 2022, Condor resumed connections to Grenada and Tobago. The first flight was DE2224, which took off in the morning. Once a week, Germany’s most popular leisure airline takes vacationers to the two destinations in the Caribbean Sea. From Frankfurt, the first flight goes directly to Grenada and, after a stopover, continues to Tobago.

Condor last flew to the two destinations regularly two years ago. Grenada is particularly well-known as the island of spices, since it ranks among the prominent producers of nutmeg, cinnamon, ginger and cloves. In addition to plantations, guests will find gorgeous beaches, such as Grand Anse Beach in St George’s, which is one of the most beautiful in the world. Picture-book beaches also await guests in Tobago. The smaller of the two main islands of the Caribbean state of Trinidad and Tobago also boasts rushing waterfalls and tropical rainforests.