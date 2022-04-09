Condor relaunches flight service from Vienna: with Palma de Mallorca, followed by Heraklion, Kos and Rhodes in mid-May

Condor relaunches flight service from Vienna: starting today with Palma de Mallorca, followed by Heraklion, Kos and Rhodes in mid-May



Condor is resuming flight service from Vienna to four sunny island destinations. Starting today, 8 April 2022, holiday flights operated by Condor will take off four times per week to Palma de Mallorca the largest Balearic Island. The popular Greek island destinations of Kos, Rhodes as well as Heraklion on Crete will be served up to three times per week as of the middle of May.

Accordingly, the German airline Condor is returning to Vienna Airport after a break of five years. The new flight connections were formally opened today by Jutta Deubel, Senior Sales Manager Europe of Condor, Thomas Lachner, Deputy General Manager of AVIAREPS Austria and Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport, within the context of a photo session.



“Condor will once again bring Austrian travellers to sunny vacation destinations. The fact that Condor is offering flight connections from Vienna Airport once again confirms the large-scale demand for holiday flights in the 2022 summer season. The airline is serving four of Austria’s most popular holiday islands at the same time, namely Mallorca, Crete, Kos and Rhodes. We would like to warmly welcome Condor back to Vienna,” says Julian Jäger, Joint CEO and COO of Vienna Airport.



“There is a huge pent-up need for holiday trips. Our flights from Vienna comprise our way of responding to this demand for customised flights on the part of our longstanding partners i.e., tour operators and travel agencies. We are now pleased to complement our departure flights from Germany and Switzerland in the summer of 2022 by adding Vienna to our network”, states Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

Condor will add four new destinations from Vienna to its route network as of mid-May

After a break of five years, Condor will resume flights to and from Vienna Airport. Effective immediately, Condor will fly from Vienna to Palma de Mallorca on Mondays, Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays. As of the middle of May, the German airline will also offer flights to Heraklion on Crete on Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays and operate flights to Kos on Tuesdays and Fridays and to Rhodes on Thursdays and Sundays. In this way, the airline is launching flights to four popular holiday islands at the same time, responding to the extensive demand of Austrian travel agencies for customised holiday flights.

