Condor reduces Hamburg Summer 2025 flight schedule amid rising costs

Condor has announced a 13% reduction in its summer 2025 flight programme from Hamburg due to significantly increased costs at the airport. Planned new connections and growth, including flights to Samos and Malaga, have been cancelled, with services to Kos also significantly cut.

Condor’s CEO, Peter Gerber, cited disproportionate fee increases in Hamburg as the reason for the cuts and the necessary price hikes for customers. He emphasised the need for competitive cost structures in German airports, urging political intervention to address the issue.

Earlier last week, Eurowings cut over 1,000 flights from Hamburg Airport in 2025 due to rising airport costs.

Condor remains Hamburg’s third-largest airline, serving various vacation destinations.