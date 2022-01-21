Condor partners with SKY express to offer 28 destinations in Greece

Discover all of Greece: Starting this summer, Germany’s most popular leisure airline will offer 17 nonstop connections to the popular vacation destination. Together with the new partner airline SKY express, Condor now enables easy onward flights to eleven additional destinations. The new partnership will also increase connections to existing destinations.

From July 2022, Condor guests will be able to travel comfortably via Athens, Rhodes, Corfu and Heraklion to the eleven new destinations, including popular destinations such as Naxos, Paros and Mytilini. From Germany, guests fly from Berlin, Düsseldorf, Frankfurt, Hamburg, Munich and Leipzig.

“Together with SKY express, Condor offers its passengers an uncomplicated onward journey to the most beautiful destinations in Greece, enabling flexible travel planning,” said Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor. “We are thus not only expanding our route network, but also offering guests the opportunity to discover the diversity of the country for themselves.”

“We would like to thank Condor for their cooperation with us. We continue our ongoing efforts, and this gives us the opportunity to enter further new collaborations with important airlines in our region. This cooperation strengthens our strategy. Our main goal is to offer more opportunities to our passengers, but also to strengthen the potential of our country as a dynamic travel destination,” emphasised Yiannis Lidakis, Commercial Director of SKY express.