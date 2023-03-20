Condor now also flies in winter from Berlin to the Middle East and Africa

Airline connects BER with Dubai, Hurghada and Agadir

Condor is returning to the capital region with attractive flights just in time for the autumn holidays in Berlin and Brandenburg. The German airline will fly to three destinations in the Middle East and Africa from BER. The airline will then permanently operate two A320/A320neo aircraft from BER.

There will be five flights a week to Dubai in the United Arab Emirates starting on 23 October 2023. Hurghada in Egypt will also be served five times a week starting on 21 October 2023 and Agadir in Morocco once a week from 27 October 2023. Condor will then take off from BER eleven times a week to connect passengers from the region with the world. Flights can be booked now and will be offered throughout the entire 2023/2024 winter schedule.

Flight schedule overview

Hurghada (HRG) starting from 21 October every Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Saturday and Sunday

Dubai (DWC) starting from 23 October every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday

Agadir (AGA) starting from 27 October every Friday