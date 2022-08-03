Condor launches new route from Frankfurt to Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport

Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport today inaugurated a route to Frankfurt, Germany, by the German leisure airline Condor, which returns to the Alicante airport for the first time since its last operation in 2004. To celebrate this event, a decorative table with sweets, which have been distributed among the passengers who were at the boarding gate to catch their flight.

The airline offers three frequencies for this new connection, whose flights will be available on Wednesdays, Saturdays and Sundays of the current summer season. Condor will use Airbus 320 and 321 aircraft with capacity for 180 and 220 passengers respectively.

This new route reinforces the connectivity of the Alicante-Elche Miguel Hernández Airport with Germany. Airport users now have more facilities to visit this important European commercial city with its unique “skyline” of large skyscrapers grouped in the centre of the city, which combines with an important cultural offer of operas, great shows and museums, in addition to extensive green areas for walks and places full of nature on the banks of the river Main.

August 3, 2022

Source: AENA