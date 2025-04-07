Condor launches inaugural flights to Rome and Palermo, expands European city network

On 5 April 2025, Condor celebrated its first flights to Italy, with flight DE4419 departing Frankfurt for Rome and continuing to Palermo. The return flight took place on 6 April. The new routes mark Condor’s expansion into Italy just in time for the Easter holidays.

Rome and Palermo join Condor’s growing European city network, which already includes Vienna, Zurich, and German cities Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich. Upcoming additions in May include Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), and Prague (PRG).

Condor also introduced an updated Economy Light fare on city routes, now allowing one free piece of hand baggage in addition to a small handbag. Economy passengers receive free water and a sweet, while Business Class guests enjoy drinks and a high-quality snack.