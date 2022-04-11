Condor introduces new non-stop flights from Frankfurt to New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco

New York (JFK) five times a week begins May 6

five times a week Portland (PDX) three times a week begins May 13

three times a week San Francisco (SFO) three times a week begins May 19

three times a week Phoenix (PHX) three times a week begins May 21

three times a week Boston (BOS) three times a week begins May 23

three times a week Los Angeles (LAX) three times a week begins May 24

three times a week Minneapolis (MSP) three times a week begins May 27

three times a week Baltimore/Washington, DC (BWI) three times a week begins June 4

Condor Airlines, Germany’s leading leisure airline, which has been serving the North American market since the 1970s with seasonal summer service, has announced new, non-stop Frankfurt (FRA) routes from New York (JFK), Los Angeles (LAX) and San Francisco (SFO). This is in addition to Condor’s return to Portland (PDX), Boston (BOS), Phoenix (PHX), Minneapolis (MSP) and Baltimore/Washington, D.C. (BWI).

Condor also earlier this year reinstated non-stop Frankfurt flights from Seattle (SEA), Las Vegas (LAS), Anchorage (ANC) and Fairbanks (FAI) following the suspension of service during the pandemic. This marks the introduction of Condor’s largest U.S. summer schedule in the company’s history.

Most flights to and from Frankfurt will be operated on Boeing 767-300 equipment and feature three classes of service (Economy, Premium and Business). Furthermore, an Airbus A330-200 will be operated on some routes during the upcoming season.

“Due to the pandemic, travel to Europe from the U.S. was only accessible to a limited extent for the past two summers. As a result, we are seeing an unprecedented amount of pent-up demand from Americans who are now eager to visit Europe,” said Mathias Friess, vice president and area manager, North America. “We are pleased to offer Germany’s most popular, affordable and award-winning service to more Americans this summer with our expanded route network — including some of the most significant Trans-Atlantic gateways of New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco, along with secondary and under-served cities across the U.S.”

From its Frankfurt hub, Condor offers connecting service to more than 100 destinations throughout Europe via Condor and a network of airline and rail partners including Lufthansa, SAS, Aegean Airlines and more. In addition, U.S. travellers can take advantage of Condor’s interline partner JetBlue and their U.S. network of feeder flights to Condor’s gateway markets.

As more leisure travellers are looking to splurge on their vacation after not travelling for so long, Condor offers Business Class and Premium Economy products with fares that are up to 50 percent less than other airlines. Condor’s Business Class features lie-flat seats, a personal in-seat, premium touch-screen entertainment system, power ports at every seat and gourmet, five-course meals with complimentary wine, beer and cocktails. Business Class passengers also have access to priority check-in and lounge access. Premium Class features seats with added legroom, leg rests and adjustable headrests, a premium in-flight, in-seat entertainment system with an extended programme, USB ports at every seat, premium meals and complimentary beverages.