Condor flies to San Antonio, Texas, from summer 2024

Welcome to Texas: from summer 2024, Condor will be flying to San Antonio International Airport. This means that the second-largest U.S. state will also be part of the flight schedule for the first time.

From May to September, there will be non-stop flights to San Antonio on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Condor is thus offering the only direct connection from Europe and further expanding its North American programme. The flights will be operated with the new Airbus A330neo. On board, guests can expect the highest levels of comfort, the latest technologies and maximum efficiency.

Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor: “North America is particularly popular with travellers, which is why we are happy to provide our guests with even more options for their flight. For example, in the summer of 2024, we will be offering additional destinations as well as more connections to the most popular destinations in North America. A new addition to the flight schedule is San Antonio in Texas, which we are the only airline to fly directly to from Europe.”

The city in south-central Texas inspires with its culture, which combines German, Spanish and American influences. Along the River Walk, travellers experience the colourful arts scene and diverse cuisine. The surrounding Texas Hill Country is increasingly known as a wine-growing region and offers numerous hiking and biking trails.

In addition to San Antonio, Miami, Florida has also been added to the 2024 summer schedule with three weekly flights. In addition, Calgary, Alberta returns with two weekly flights.

September 21, 2023