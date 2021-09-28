Condor flies to Nice and Málaga from summer 2022

To Andalusia in Spain or France’s Côte d’Azur: From summer 2022, Germany’s most popular leisure airline will be flying to two more Mediterranean destinations. From April 1, Condor will fly four times a week from Düsseldorf and Frankfurt to Nice (France) and from April 9, four times a week from Düsseldorf to Málaga.

Condor already offers a wide range of holiday destinations around the Mediterranean and adds two more popular destinations with Nice and Málaga. Nice, the cultural capital of the Côte d’Azur, is located on the French Mediterranean coast and is considered the most popular seaside paradise. Holidaymakers stroll along the Promenade des Anglais, immerse themselves in Nice’s rich architectural heritage with palaces, villas and numerous baroque churches or enjoy French cuisine in picturesque restaurants and cafés overlooking the sea. Museums of art and history await, as well as numerous other excursion destinations in the region, such as Castle Hill with its panoramic view over Nice or the Principality of Monaco, 20 kilometres away.

Málaga is the gateway to the Costa del Sol, where the name says it all: holidaymakers can expect a sun guarantee. The second-largest city in Andalusia not only offers the most beautiful beaches, but also captivates with the panorama of the surrounding Sierra de Mijas mountain range, from where unique views can be enjoyed. Those interested in culture will also get their money’s worth in the birthplace of the painter Pablo Picasso: Numerous museums await exploration in the artists’ quarter, and for a break in between, the local restaurants are the best place to enjoy fresh fish – grilled anchovy skewers are a speciality of Málaga – with Muscat wine.

Condor flies to Málaga on Mondays, Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays, and to Nice on Mondays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.