Condor expands Summer 2025 route network with new city and vacation connections

Condor is enhancing its route network for summer 2025, adding new city connections and increasing frequencies on existing routes.

Highlights include:

New City Destinations: Paris (CDG) joins the network with two daily flights from Frankfurt. Other city connections like Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Zurich, Milan (MXP), and Prague will also see increased frequencies to two daily rotations.

Mediterranean Vacation Flights: From Vienna, Condor will offer flights to Rhodes (3x weekly), Kos (2x weekly), and Palma de Mallorca (2x weekly). Additionally, a daily route between Rome (FCO) and Palermo will launch for Italian travellers.

Enhanced Long-Haul Routes: Increased flights to Miami and Mauritius. Johannesburg and Bangkok become year-round destinations. Panama City (PTY) debuts as a gateway to Latin America, with connections to over 40 destinations via Copa Airlines.

Launch Dates

March 1, 2025: Flights from Frankfurt to Berlin and Hamburg.

Late March: Flights from Frankfurt to Munich, Zurich, and Vienna.

April 5, 2025: Rome (FCO)-Palermo and Frankfurt-Rome routes start.

May 2025: Twice-daily flights to Milan (MXP), Paris (CDG), and Prague (PRG).

Condor CEO Peter Gerber stated, “The popularity of our city connections has driven us to expand further, offering more reliable alternatives for our customers while continuing to grow our business model.”