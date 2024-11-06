Condor expands Summer 2025 network with new daily routes to key European cities

Condor is enhancing its summer 2025 schedule with eight new daily routes from Frankfurt to popular European cities, including Rome, Milan, Prague, Vienna, Zurich, Berlin, Hamburg, and Munich. These routes cater to the growing “bleisure” trend, allowing travellers to combine business and leisure on short-haul trips.

Condor’s CEO, Peter Gerber, emphasised that the expansion reflects the airline’s commitment to offering diverse travel options, moving beyond its traditional focus on vacation destinations.

In response to rising operational costs in Germany, Condor will station five additional aircraft in Zurich, Vienna, Prague, Milan, and Rome. This strategic shift not only aligns with demand for city connections from Frankfurt but also strengthens partnerships with local tour operators. This expansion builds on Condor’s success with other city destinations, reinforcing its position as a versatile carrier for both business and leisure travellers.