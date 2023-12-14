Condor expands flight services to Mallorca in summer 2024

Condor is responding to the growing demand for travel to Mallorca in the summer of 2024 by significantly expanding its flight services. The initial booking figures highlight Mallorca as a major growth market in German tourism.

Condor plans to introduce additional flights from six new locations in Germany and Switzerland, nearly doubling its geographical coverage for Mallorca service. These flights will be operated using Airbus A320 aircraft and will offer both Economy and Business Class options. The fares start at €69.99 per passenger for a one-way trip and can be booked through tour operators, travel agencies, or directly online.

The expanded services from the six new airports—Basel, Dortmund, Karlsruhe/Baden-Baden, Cologne, Münster/Osnabrück, and Rostock—will provide travellers with more options to fly to Palma de Mallorca on specific days of the week during the summer of 2024, complementing existing routes from other major cities in Germany and Switzerland.