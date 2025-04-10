Condor boosts Winter 2025/26 schedule with more Dubai flights and expanded long-haul service

Condor is expanding its winter 2025/26 offering with new daily flights from Stuttgart to Dubai and a second daily flight from Berlin to Dubai, making it the leading carrier on these routes.

Key Additions

New daily service : Stuttgart (STR) – Dubai (DXB)

: Stuttgart (STR) – Dubai (DXB) Second daily flight : Berlin (BER) – Dubai (DXB)

: Berlin (BER) – Dubai (DXB) Increased long-haul frequencies from Frankfurt (FRA) : Bangkok, Phuket, Cape Town: Daily Johannesburg: 3x weekly Panama City: Extended into winter, 2x weekly with improved timing

:

Condor is also enhancing connectivity within Europe to support its long-haul flights:

Berlin, Hamburg, Munich, Vienna, and Zurich will be linked to Frankfurt with three daily flights each, up from two.

CEO Peter Gerber emphasised high demand and strategic Emirates connections beyond Dubai as drivers for the expansion.