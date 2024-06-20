Condor announces interline agreement with flydubai

Condor and flydubai have signed a reciprocal interline agreement at the IATA Annual General Meeting in Dubai, enabling Condor passengers to access additional destinations in Africa, the Middle East, Central Asia, and Southeast Asia via Dubai.

This agreement allows travellers to book a single ticket and have their baggage checked through to their final destination.

Condor CEO Peter Gerber highlighted that this partnership expands global connectivity for customers, offering more travel options and a seamless experience.

Flydubai CEO Ghaith Al Ghaith emphasised the enhanced convenience and connectivity for passengers, supporting trade and tourism growth.