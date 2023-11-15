Condor and Emirates announce interline partnership

Condor and Emirates have activated their reciprocal interline agreement, enabling seamless connectivity across 70 routes in Europe, Africa, Asia, Australasia, and the Middle East. Passengers can now enjoy streamlined ticket fares and smooth baggage handling on flights operated by both airlines. Additionally, Emirates Skywards members can earn and redeem miles on all Condor flights, marking an extension of benefits for both airlines’ frequent flyer programs.

The signing of agreements at the Dubai Airshow by Jens Boyd, Condor’s Commercial Director, and Adnan Kazim, Emirates’ Chief Commercial Officer, solidifies this partnership. Emirates passengers gain access to Condor’s European and Caribbean destinations via Frankfurt, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, and Munich, including popular cities like Malaga, Ibiza, Cancún, and Havana.

Christian Lesjak, Condor’s Commercial Director Sales & Customer Care, expressed enthusiasm for expanding their guest offerings, especially with the introduction of modern Airbus A330neo aircraft. The partnership with Emirates opens doors to a broader network in the Middle East and Asia while extending Emirates Skywards benefits to Condor passengers.

Volker Greiner, Emirates’ Vice President North & Central Europe, highlighted the increased choices for German passengers, with expanded flight options to popular destinations through the Interline agreement. Additionally, Emirates Skywards members in Germany now have the opportunity to redeem miles on Condor flights.

The partnership allows Condor customers access to Emirates-operated flights to various destinations in Asia, Australasia, Africa, and the Middle East. Flight bookings are available through both airlines’ websites, online travel agencies, and global distribution systems (GDS) in travel agencies.

Emirates Skywards members can earn up to 2.15 Skywards miles per mile flown in Business Class on Condor flights and can redeem miles for one-way Economy Class flights from 8,000 miles and Business Class flights from 16,000 miles. With over 1.4 million Germans and residents registered with Emirates Skywards, members can enjoy exclusive privileges like flight awards, upgrades, hotel stays, and unique experiences.