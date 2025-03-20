Condor and Deutsche Bahn expand partnership for seamless travel

Condor and Deutsche Bahn (DB) are expanding their cooperation to offer more seamless travel options to Frankfurt Airport. Passengers booking Condor long-haul flights can now select customised train connections from 21 German cities, enhancing accessibility.

The partnership enables easier booking of combined train and flight tickets, free seat reservations, coordinated transfers, free rebooking in case of delays, and DB Lounge access for Condor Business Class travellers. This initiative promotes climate-friendly travel, with DB’s long-distance services running on 100% green electricity.

Key stations include Berlin, Munich, Hamburg, Cologne, and Düsseldorf, among others. Additionally, Dresden will be linked to Berlin Brandenburg Airport for Dubai-bound travellers.