Condor A330neo substantially damaged by ground vehicle at Frankfurt Airport

André Orban
While it was parked at a gate in Frankfurt Airport on 27 September, Condor’s Airbus A330-900 registered D-ANRB was hit by a high-loading vehicle, causing a significant hole in the fuselage.

The aircraft was empty and preparing for its next flight when it was hit laterally near the cargo door by the high-loader bringing pallets to be loaded in the cargo compartment.

The A330neo involved in the incident was delivered to Condor on 2 September. It is not known when it can re-enter into service.

