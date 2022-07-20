Navigate
  • Maarten Van Den Driessche in Condor On 20 July 2022, 22:27

Condor 757 made emergency landing direct after start in Lanzarote

Operating a flight with 266 passengers from Lanzarote destined for Hamburg on July 19th, a Condor Boeing 757-300 was forced to make an emergency landing. The aircraft diverted to Lanzarote after a loud bang were heard.

Air traffic controllers reported on their Twitter account that priority was then given to the plane covering the flight with the code DE1439 so that it could proceed to land. Likewise, the rest of the aircraft that intended to land on the island at that time were put on standby.

The aircraft touched down again at 5:40 p.m., just 20 minutes after takeoff , without incident.

Maarten Van Den Driessche:
