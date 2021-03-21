CDU member of the Bundestag Karin Strenz dies on her return flight to Germany

On 20 March, a Condor Boeing 767 (registered D-ABUK) operated flight DE2199 between Varadero, Cuba and Frankfurt, Germany. German politician (CDU) Karin Strenz was on board the particular flight but en-route she fell unconscious.

The pilots were forced to make an unscheduled landing in Shannon, Ireland were she died.

She became member of the Bundestag after the 2009 German federal election and was a member of the defense committee. Strenz has been part of the Azerbaijani laundromat scandal. Her parliamentary immunity was lifted and and several locations in Germany and Belgium were searched in January 2020. (source: Karin Strenz – wikipedia)