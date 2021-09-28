Big Apple calling: Condor flies to New York City

Condor will be flying to New York five times a week from November 11, 2021: JFK Airport will be served non-stop from Frankfurt every Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday.

“Following the announcement on uncomplicated entry into the U.S. for fully vaccinated EU citizens, demand for U.S. flights has more than doubled. We can clearly see: the pent-up demand among our guests to travel to North America is huge – and there is probably no US destination more popular than New York. The city that never sleeps represents everything we had to live without for months. We are already looking forward to bringing families and friends back together and satisfying our customers’ wanderlust,” says Ralf Teckentrup, CEO of Condor.

Condor already flies four times a week to Seattle on the west coast of the U.S., from where our partner Alaska Airlines provides convenient onward travel to more than 30 destinations such as Los Angeles, San Diego, San Francisco or Hawaii. “With the flights to New York, we are expanding our portfolio and also enabling our guests to travel onward from there without any complications along the entire east coast to Florida, as well as inland to more than 40 destinations – in other words, almost unlimited possibilities for the land of opportunity,” adds Ralf Teckentrup.

Neighbouring Canada is once also easily reachable for Condor guests to reach: After the opening of the country’s borders for fully vaccinated travellers from the EU, Condor had launched non-stop flights to Toronto and Halifax at short notice from the beginning of September. From there, guests can reach ten other destinations in Canada with Condor partner WestJet.

For entry into the USA, a complete vaccination with WHO-certified vaccine is required, as well as a negative test certificate that must not be older than 72 hours. The same rules apply to travellers entering Canada.

