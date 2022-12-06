A Condor plane blocked runway of Lanzarote airport after landing

The aircraft had to be towed to the parking lot and during the time of this manoeuvre the aerodrome was inoperative

César Manrique Lanzarote airport suffered a small incident this Tuesday, December 6, causing delays in air traffic.

A Condor Airbus A320 (registration D-AICA) operating flight DE1438 from Hamburg landed without problems but stopped in the middle of runway 03 due to a problem with the landing gear, as explained by the air traffic controllers on their Twitter account.

The aircraft had to be towed to the parking lot and during the time of this manoeuvre, the aerodrome was inoperative. The planes were waiting in the sky to be able to land, which they have subsequently done normally, recovering activity.

Source: La Provincia, Twitter, Flightradar24