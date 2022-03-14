South African Civil Aviation Authority indefinitely suspends Comair South Africa (British Airways – kulula.com)

The civil aviation authority of South African has indefinitely suspended the AOC of Comair, the South Africa based airline operates on domestic routes as a British Airways franchisee (and an affiliate member of the Oneworld airline alliance). It also operates as a low-cost carrier under its own kulula.com brand.

On Saturday, the South African Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) initially grounded Kulula and British Airways flights across the country after a series of midair emergencies. The CAA suspended Comair flights on a precautionary basis for 24 hours after a review of certain policies, systems and procedures.

But on Sunday the CAA said after reviewing evidence from Comair, it found immediate risks to safety and security.

“The inspectorate team worked through the night to review the evidence received and as at 06:30am on the morning of 13 March 2022 the Regulator accepted the corrective action and evidence submitted in respect of one Level 1 finding,” it said in a statement.

“The review of the rest of the evidence, of which the latest was received around 07:30 this Sunday morning, will continue to be assessed and reviewed by the inspectorate.”

According to the CAA, the operator can appeal the decision of the suspension.

“Comair regrets to advise that its flights remain cancelled today 14 March with the indefinite suspension by the CAA of our operating licence until such time as they have had time to review and satisfy themselves that the items they have raised are closed,” the airline wrote on their website kulula.com

“Once again, our heartfelt apologies for the untold inconvenience this has caused our passengers . We are continuing to engage with the CAA to get the suspension lifted, but cannot confirm when this will be.

We urge affected passengers not to travel to the airport unless they have been able to make alternative arrangements.”

For customers on British Airways (operated by Comair) flights, British Airways’ booking with confidence policy will apply. Details can be found here: www.britishairways.com/travel/book-with-confidence/public/en_gb Customers may also contact the Contact Centre on BAContactCentre@comair.co.za.

kulula.com customers can rebook with no change penalties, subject to availability of the same fare class. Customers wishing to rebook should e-mail MNContactCentre@comair.co.za.

Comair will update social media channels with the most up-to-date information and customers will be kept informed via SMS.