Emirates activates codeshare agreement with Batik Air

Emirates has recently activated its codeshare partnership with Batik Air, expanding choice and connectivity options for its customers with access to 25 Indonesian points on a single ticket and one baggage policy.

Under the newly activated agreement, Emirates has placed its code on 8 routes operated by Batik Air via Jakarta to – Balikpapan (BPN), Denpasar (DPS), Medan (KNO), Manado (MDC), Padang (PDG), Surakarta (SOC), Surabaya (SUB) and Makassar (UPG). In addition, via an interline agreement, Emirates customers can also easily access  17 more domestic Indonesian points via Jakarta and Denpasar, to cities such as Praya (LOP), Semarang (SRG), Sorong (SOQ), and more.

