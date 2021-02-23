CMA CGM Air Cargo will launch its first cargo flight (operated by Air Belgium) between Liège and Chicago on 8 March

The CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announces that its new specialist air freight division CMA CGM AIR CARGO is to begin operations starting 8 March with the first Airbus A330-200F cargo flight between Liège, Belgium and Chicago, United States.

On 16 March, the aircraft will be joined by a second Airbus A330-200F that will also serve the U.S. market, doubling the total offered capacity.

CMA CGM AIR CARGO will rely on the expertise of Air Belgium to operate the aircraft in its fleet. This dynamic airline has a recognized air freight transportation team.

CMA CGM’s Airbus A330-200Fs will be based at Liège, one of Europe’s busiest freight hubs, strategically located in the heart of a large population center and benefiting from a number of intermodal transportation options: air, shipping, road and rail.

The CMA CGM Group has decided to rely on the expertise of two European companies to market its services and operate its aircraft.

ECS Group, a leading GSA, will be in charge of marketing CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s services.

The CMA CGM Group has also decided to develop a blocked space agreement on board its aircraft with its subsidiary CEVA Logistics.

Xavier Eiglier, Director of CMA CGM AIR CARGO, comments: “The launch of CMA CGM AIR CARGO represents a significant event in developing a comprehensive range of logistics services for the CMA CGM Group’s clients. These initial destinations in the United States demonstrate our desire to offer our clients international coverage, serving the biggest freight airports in the heart of major economic areas.”