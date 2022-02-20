CMA CGM Air Cargo will no longer fly from Liège Airport. End of agreement with Air Belgium?

According to the schedules published on its website, the world leader in maritime transport and logistics, CMA CGM will link Chicago and Atlanta to Paris Charles De Gaulle (CDG) instead of Liège Airport from next June.

These cargo flights have since March 2021 been operated with 4 Airbus A330F aircraft operated by Air Belgium. Belgian news website L-Post (lpost.be) wonders whether the contract between Air Belgium and CMA CGM will also end with the transfer of the activities of the French group from Liège Airport to Charles De Gaulle.

Chicago and Atlanta will be connected to Liège until the end of May by A330 aircraft with a KF flight number (meaning operated by Air Belgium), but from June they will be connected to Charles de Gaulle, still by A330 aircraft, but with a flight number starting with 2C (currently referring to French Railways SNCF!).

Starting in May, other destinations (Hong Kong, Seoul, Bangkok) will be connected to Paris CDG with Boeing 777 aircraft bearing a 2C flight number. All these facts seem to point out to an end of the agreement with Air Belgium.

“We knew they were going to stop their operations at Liège Airport, but we had no view on when they were going to do so. Now, we are fixed”, the communication manager of Liège Airport Christian Delcourt said to L-Post.