CMA CGM Air Cargo opens two new routes from Liège: New York and Atlanta

CMA CGM AIR CARGO, the Group’s new dedicated air freight division, is deploying 4 Airbus A330-200F (operated by Air Belgium) to offer agile solutions to its customers

Opening of a regular route between Liege, New York (JFK) and Atlanta on March 28

Start of commercial operations for CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s second Airbus A330-200F

Three weeks after the launch of its commercial operations, the CMA CGM Group, a world leader in shipping and logistics, announces that CMA CGM AIR CARGO is opening two new regular destinations from Liege in the United States: New York (JFK) and Atlanta. The Group’s new specialist air freight division is deploying four Airbus A330-200F, with two already in activity, highlighting its commitment to offering diversified and agile solutions to its customers.

Liege-New York-Atlanta, CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s new regular route

CMA CGM AIR CARGO’s second Airbus A330-200F will begin regular commercial operations from Liege, Belgium, to New York and Atlanta, United States. It completes the existing service between Liege and Chicago. From March 28, with two aircraft deployed between Europe and North America, CMA CGM AIR CARGO doubles the offered capacity to better serve its customers on this trade lane.

New York and Atlanta, two main destinations to increase the Group’s U.S. coverage

With New York (JFK) and Atlanta, the Group now serves two global airports in the U.S. These airports offer world-class infrastructure to propose intermodal connections in the region, including the South-East of the country.