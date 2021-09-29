CMA CGM adds two Boeing 777 Freighters to its fleet

Boeing today announced that French shipping company CMA CGM is going to add two 777 Freighters to its cargo fleet, contributing to its sustainability goal to be carbon neutral by 2050. This confirms information published in our forum on 9 September.

CMA CGM AirCargo is currently flying with four ex-Qatar Airways Airbus A330F aircraft operated by Air Belgium under the latter’s Belgian Air Operator Certificate (AOC). To operate the Boeing 777F, CMA CGM will apply for a French AOC and will hire 777 type-rated pilots.

Job openings for Boeing 777 captains and first officers with January 1 start date were posted on 9 September.