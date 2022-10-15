Heraklion Airport (Greece) closed due to heavy rainfalls and flooding on the island; at least 25 flights divert

Aviation24.be is currently following reports about the closure of Heraklion Airport, Crete, Greece due to severe weather conditions with massive rain and flooding. On the island, rescue services are looking for at least three people that are swept away by the flooding. Within minutes, a severe storm created apocalyptic scenes, according to local press.

In an unconfirmed video, water is running through the roof of the terminal building while airport staff is cleaning up the mess.

Since 10:00 (local time), about 25 flights diverted to other airports. A quick copy/paste from Flightradar24 for today’s flights towards the Greek island: