Flight delayed four hours in China as passenger throws coins into engine

A China Southern Airlines flight (CZ8805 operated by Airbus A350-900 registered B-32CR) from Sanya to Beijing Daxing experienced a delay of over four hours after a passenger allegedly threw coins into the engine. The incident prompted a thorough safety inspection, causing the flight to depart around 14:16 local time instead of the scheduled 10:00.

In a video shared by state media, a flight attendant questions the passenger responsible for the act, who admits to throwing “three to five” coins into the engine. The individual was subsequently taken away by airport police.

China Southern Airlines discovered coins during security checks but assured that a comprehensive safety inspection found no issues before takeoff.

The airline issued a warning against “uncivilised behaviours” on their Weibo account, emphasising that throwing coins at planes poses a threat to aviation safety and may result in punishment. This incident is not the first of its kind in China, with similar occurrences reported in 2021 and 2017.

Source: CNN