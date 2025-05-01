China Southern Airlines to resume direct Perth–Guangzhou flights from November 2025

Perth Airport has announced the return of China Southern Airlines’ seasonal direct flights between Perth and Guangzhou, with three weekly services set to begin on 30 November 2025 using Boeing 787-9 aircraft.

The seasonal route will run until March 2026, though airport officials are working with the Western Australian Government to extend and expand the service. The return of China Southern—Western Australia’s key aviation link to mainland China—is seen as a major boost for trade, tourism, education, and business sectors.

China was Western Australia’s fourth-largest international market in 2024, with 68,000 visitors contributing $302 million to the local economy. Perth Airport and Tourism WA are aiming to strengthen ties through expanded air connectivity and a newly signed Sister Airport partnership with Guangzhou Baiyun International Airport.

Tourism Minister Reece Whitby welcomed the return, calling it an important step in deepening Western Australia’s relationship with China and enhancing access for Chinese visitors.