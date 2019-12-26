China Southern Airlines is leaving the SkyTeam alliance

China Southern Airlines, one of the largest airlines in the world, announced that it will leave the SkyTeam alliance on January 1, 2020.

Citing its vision to “enhance global connectivity and create a better life,” China Southern aims to sustain and in some ways, increase connectivity for passengers by creating new partnerships with airlines from other alliances.

China Southern was a member of SkyTeam since 2007. Already on 15 November 2018, the airline announced it had decided not to renew its contract with SkyTeam, as of 1 January 2019.

The airline will maintain codeshare partnerships with many of its former SkyTeam partners, including Delta Air Lines, Air France-KLM, Alitalia, Korean Air and also such airlines as Air Europa, which was recently purchased by International Airlines Group (IAG) and which is leaving SkyTeam as well, or Emirates.

But recently, China Southern signed cooperation agreements with airlines from other alliances, such as with British Airways, Finnair, and others.

One year ago, Qatar Airways purchased a 5% share in China Southern Airways.