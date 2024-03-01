China Southern Airlines expands partnership with Qatar Airways with new Guangzhou-Doha route

China Southern Airlines, a prominent codeshare partner of Qatar Airways, is set to launch a new route from Guangzhou to Doha, operating four weekly direct flights starting from April 22, 2024.

The modern Boeing 787 aircraft will be utilised for these flights. The strategic collaboration strengthens economic ties between China and Qatar, marking China Southern Airlines as Qatar Airways’ third codeshare partner in China.

The initiative aims to enhance global connectivity through Qatar Airways’ Hamad International Airport hub, providing seamless access to over 170 destinations across Africa, the Middle East, and Europe. This development is anticipated to boost business and leisure travel between China and Qatar.