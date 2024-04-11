Budapest Airport expands reach with China Southern Airlines partnership and new Guangzhou route

Budapest Airport has announced an exciting partnership with China Southern Airlines, bringing a new destination, Guangzhou, to its network starting June 27th.

The four-times weekly flights on the advanced Boeing 787-8 aircraft will not only enhance connectivity but also mark the airport’s fifth Chinese destination for passenger flights.

With almost 250,000 two-way seats to China in Summer 24, Budapest Airport is set to strengthen ties between Hungary and China while opening up a myriad of onward connections to Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

The strategic hub at Guangzhou promises convenient options for travellers, advancing both tourism and business exchanges between the regions.