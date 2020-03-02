China Eastern Airlines’ subsidiary OTT Airlines unveiled, mainly to operate China-made aircraft like ARJ21 and C919

One Two Three Airlines (OTT Airlines), a subsidiary of China Eastern Airlines, was officially unveiled on February 26th, 2020, which would mainly operate China-made aircraft such as ARJ21 and C919.

China Eastern Airlines expressed that this was not only the key task of China Eastern Airlines to resume production, but also an important part of implementing high-quality development, which marks a step ahead in the commercial operation of the new generation of China-made civil aircraft and the start of a new journey in the market-oriented operation of China-made aircraft.

Mr Jiang Huaiyu extended congratulations on the establishment of OTT Airlines. He emphasised that the development and growth of China-made commercial aircraft would have a long way to go, which would require the unremitting efforts of the manufacturing team, the responsibility bearing of civil aviation transport enterprises, and the strong support of all parties. He hoped to give full play to the technological, safety and operational advantages of China Eastern Airlines to establish a linkage mechanism among CAAC, manufacturers and operators and open a new path for the smooth operation of China-made aircraft. He also hoped that OTT Airlines would stick to the baseline of safety, work in a more realistic style, make operational preparations with both quality and quantity guaranteed, strengthen the construction of “three-basic projects”, promote the “common development”, enrich the professional team, and lay a solid foundation for the safe operation of China-made aircraft.

Mr Liu Shaoyong expressed that OTT Airlines would make full use of the comprehensive support advantages of Hongqiao Airport as the principal operation base, give play to the integrated development advantages of the airport cluster in the Yangtze River Delta region, and better serve the construction of national and Shanghai international hubs. China Eastern Airlines would give full play to the complementary role of China-made aircraft in the aircraft models, fleets and route network of China Eastern Airlines, unceasingly accumulate more experience in the commercial operation of China-made aircraft, make more preparations, and strive to make China-made aircraft fly higher, farther, more stable and better. He emphasized that China Eastern Airlines has the determination, confidence and ability to operate China-made aircraft well, and further coordinate various work in epidemic prevention & control and enterprise reform & development, so as to make new and greater contributions to the victory in both epidemic prevention & control and economic & social development.

Mr He Dongfeng expressed his heartfelt thanks to Shanghai, Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) and China Eastern Airlines for their energetical support to COMAC. He expressed that the unveiling of OTT Airlines had fully embodied the determination of China Eastern Airlines to resolutely implement the spirits of major instructions of General Secretary Xi Jinping on trunk liner career, and resolutely implement the decisions and arrangements of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council; fully embodied the firm support of China Eastern Airlines to China-made commercial aircraft, and embodied the close cooperation between aircraft manufacturing industry and civil air transport industry. He believed that the unveiling of OTT Airlines would certainly contribute to China Eastern Airlines in becoming one of the world’s best airlines and contribute to the healthy and stable development of China-made commercial aircraft.

OTT Airlines would adhere to the mode of combining trunk and regional lines, and the development goals of basing on the Yangtze River Delta region, serving the coastal region and radiating the surrounding region. Through the introduction of China-made aircraft such as ARJ21 and C919, it would focus on operating China-made commercial aircraft and combine the existing operation of business jets to promote the “common development” of public aviation and business aviation, create a transportation product combining “trunk and regional lines”, gradually optimize and expand the operation scope, form an industry-wide, full-service, convenient and efficient aviation service network, and enrich the operating brands of China Eastern Airlines.

The name of “One Two Three Airlines” originates from the philosophical speculation on the laws of nature in traditional Chinese culture. Lao-tzu said that “the Dao is the underlying principle behind the creation of the myriad things. The order of the process giving rise to the myriad things began with the Dao producing a kind of generative force“. First, Dao is the mother of earth and sky and has the ability to give rise to the myriad things from scratch, which means unlimited possibilities for everything. Second, Dao is constant, it is a law and a unique order of nature, and everything must follow the law; this name indicates that as a pioneer in embracing the manufacturing industry in China, OTT Airlines has full confidence in China’s aircraft manufacturing industry.

As a central state-owned enterprise with a development history of 63 years and a member of the “national team” of China’s civil aviation industry, China Eastern Airlines has operated a variety of China-made aircraft, including Y-5, Y-6 and MA60. China Eastern Airlines has always taken the practice of supporting and developing the national aviation industry as one of its most important responsibilities.

From the very beginning of the research and development of the “trunk liner” in China, China Eastern Airlines has maintained in-depth and friendly exchanges and cooperation with COMAC, and striven to serve the research and development of the China-made trunk liner. China Eastern Airlines has signed a Letter of Intent for purchasing 20 C919 aircraft in 2010; signed a Framework Cooperation Agreement with COMAC on November 1st, 2016 during the 11th China International Aviation & Aerospace Exhibition, becoming the world’s first user of C919 aircraft; and signed an ARJ21-700 Aircraft Sales Agreement with COMAC in Beijing on August 30th, 2019.

China Eastern Airlines has full confidence in the broad development prospect of the China-made trunk liner and the high-end equipment manufacturing industry in China. Relying on the industrial chain partnership and regional advantages in Shanghai, China Eastern Airlines and COMAC have been committed to strengthening complementary advantages, resource sharing and win-win cooperation, constantly promoting cooperation and innovation on the industrial chain, and jointly providing successful practice samples for the commercial operation of the China-made trunk liner, so as to accelerate the establishment of independent trunk liner industry system and technological innovation system and work together to promote the China-made trunk liner to fly to the broader aviation market.

Last Updated (Beijing Time):2020-03-01