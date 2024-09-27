Milan Malpensa Airport welcomes China Eastern’s first direct flight to Xi’an, strengthening Italy-China ties

Milan Malpensa Airport celebrated the inaugural China Eastern Airlines flight to Xi’an, marking the first direct route from Italy to the historic Chinese city. This flight cements Malpensa’s role as a key hub for long-haul travel in Northern Italy and the third European city to offer a direct connection to Xi’an.

The milestone highlights growing Sino-Italian relations and coincides with the 700th anniversary of Marco Polo’s death, symbolising a modern Silk Road between Italy and China.

The new route is part of a broader expansion, as Malpensa has added six new China-bound flights in the past year, now offering 37 weekly connections to 11 Chinese airports. With China as its second-largest long-haul market, Malpensa sees over 1,000 Chinese passengers departing daily.

Both Malpensa and Linate airports have experienced record traffic in 2024, with 25.8 million passengers in the first eight months—surpassing pre-pandemic levels.