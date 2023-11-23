Madrid Airport inaugurates new route with Wenzhou (China) operated by China Eastern

Adolfo Suárez Madrid-Barajas Airport celebrates the launch of a new route linking Madrid directly to Wenzhou, China, operated by China Eastern Airlines. This route marks the first connection between Madrid Airport and Wenzhou Longwan International Airport.

The airline is offering flights twice a week on Wednesdays and Saturdays using an Airbus A350-900 accommodating 286 passengers. China Eastern already operates five weekly flights from Madrid-Barajas to Shanghai.

The inauguration of the route was commemorated with balloon arches, a crew photo, a cake marking the event, and individual gifts for travellers.

Madrid-Barajas Airport serves as a significant entry point for tourists in Spain and is fostering increased connections with Asia. In addition to the new Wenzhou route and the existing Shanghai service by China Eastern, the airport hosts various connections with Asia, including Beijing (operated by Air China), Chongquing (by Hainan Airlines), Hangzhou (by Beijing Capital Airlines), Hong Kong (by Cathay Pacific), and Seoul (by Korean Airlines).