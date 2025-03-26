Geneva Airport to launch direct flights to Shanghai in June

Starting June 16, China Eastern Airlines will operate a new direct route between Geneva and Shanghai, with four weekly flights (Monday, Wednesday, Friday, Saturday). The service is pending regulatory approval.

Flight schedule

From Geneva: 12:00 departure, 11h30 flight time.

From Shanghai: 01:30 departure, arriving in Geneva at 07:50.

Airport officials highlight growing Chinese tourism in Switzerland and France. This route will strengthen economic and travel ties and complement Air China’s existing Geneva-Beijing service, making Geneva the only Swiss airport with direct flights to both major Chinese cities.