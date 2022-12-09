COMAC delivers first commercial C919 to China Eastern Airlines

China announced on Friday that it has made the first delivery of its new airliner, the C919, a competitor to the Airbus A320neo and the Boeing 737 MAX. It should make its inaugural commercial flight in early 2023.

The first medium-haul aircraft designed by China, even if most of its important parts come from abroad, the twin-engine aircraft from the state manufacturer COMAC which can accommodate 164 passengers, was officially handed over to China Eastern Airlines during a ceremony organized at an airport in Shanghai.

This event marks “an important milestone” for the Chinese aeronautical industry, estimated the CCTV television chain.

At an air show in November, COMAC said it had received orders for 300 of the C919. The manufacturer, however, did not give details on the contracts or the delivery dates.

According to Chinese media, four planes are to be delivered by the end of 2022 to China Eastern, the second national carrier by the number of passengers.

China Eastern was also the launch customer for the other aeroplane developed by COMAC, the short-haul regional ARJ21.