China Eastern to debut C919 on first transborder route Shanghai-Hong Kong in January

André Orban
China Eastern Airlines will be the first airline to fly the domestically-produced C919 jet on an international route, starting with daily flights between Shanghai and Hong Kong in January 2025.

This is a significant step for China as they aim to establish the C919 (a narrow-body jet) as a competitor to Boeing and Airbus models. China Eastern currently operates the C919 domestically, but Hong Kong’s separate aviation regulations make this the first international route.

This aligns with COMAC, the C919’s manufacturer, which is expanding internationally and seeking certifications outside of China.

