China Eastern expands in Europe with new routes to Milan and Copenhagen, and strategic airspace edge

China Eastern Airlines is expanding its European footprint with three new routes launching this summer, responding to rising demand for long-haul travel from China. Starting June 20, 2025, the airline will offer daily Shanghai–Milan flights, followed by a thrice-weekly Shanghai–Copenhagen service from July 17. A new route to Geneva begins June 16 with four weekly flights, and Shanghai–Venice frequencies will increase as well.

The airline’s growth is bolstered by Chinese carriers’ continued access to Russian airspace, allowing shorter, more efficient routes—an edge over many Western airlines still restricted due to the Ukraine conflict. This competitive advantage helps China Eastern and others offer faster and more fuel-efficient flights to Europe.

The Shanghai–Milan route will compete with Air China, while the Copenhagen route remains unserved, positioning China Eastern as the sole operator. The carrier is also expanding while other players like SAS have withdrawn routes, such as Copenhagen–Shanghai, due to market challenges.

China Eastern’s moves reflect a broader trend: Chinese carriers now account for 82.5% of seat capacity between mainland China and Europe (excluding Russia), up from 66% in 2019. Other Chinese airlines—including Sichuan, Hainan, and Air China—are also adding or resuming routes across Europe.

In parallel, Continental and Nordic Europe saw 43 new routes launch in March 2025 alone, led by SAS and Condor. One-third of these routes are operated exclusively by a single airline, indicating both market opportunity and intensifying competition.

This wave of new routes highlights a robust recovery in international travel and a reshaped global aviation market increasingly influenced by access to strategic airspace and shifting geopolitical factors.