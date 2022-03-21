China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 carrying 132 people crashes near Guangxi, China

A China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 (registered B-1791) that operated domestic flight MU5735 between Guangzhou and Kunming, China, has disappeared from the radars. Chinese state media learned from the Emergency Management Department of Guangxi that the Boeing 737 passenger plane carried 132 people and crashed near Teng County, Wuzhou, Guangxi.

According to state media, the crash caused a wildfire. Emergency services have assembled and rushed to the crash site. The number of casualties is currently unknown.

The Civil Aviation Administration of China (CAAC) confirmed the crash and said that 123 passengers and 9 crew members were on board. The CAAC dispatched a team to the site.

According to data from Flightradar24, the aircraft experienced a sudden speed and altitude drop. Note that this data can’t be completely analyzed, a more thorough inquiry is due.

Security camera footage indicate that the aircraft nosedived to the ground, Aviation24.be is currently investigation the authenticity of the footage.

Rescue workers found debris of the aircraft near the crash site but the remains of the victims have not yet been found.

